Road to Retirement Series: Adirondack Stories

As part of the Saranac Village at Will Rogers’ Road to Retirement Series, on Wednesday, June 5th at 2:00 p.m., at Saranac Village at Will Rogers, Author Marty Podskoch will speak about and show slides of his book Adirondack Stories, Historical Sketches. Discussion and questions will follow the presentation. This program is free and open to the public. Copies of his books will be available for sale and signing. Refreshments will be served. For information, please call (518) 891-7117.

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
