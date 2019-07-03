Road to Retirement Series: The Highlands of Peru

As part of the Saranac Village at Will Rogers’ Road to Retirement Series, on Wednesday, July 3rd at 2:00 p.m., at Saranac Village at Will Rogers, Photographer Holly Chorba and Peru native Patty Ferguson will present a program on Cincheros, Peru, a weaving village in the Peruvian Highlands. Learn how the weavers prepare and craft their beautiful, colorful garb. Discussion and questions will follow the presentation. This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For information, please call (518) 891-7117.