Road to Retirement Series:“BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag)”

As part of the Saranac Village at Will Rogers’ Road to Retirement Series, on Wednesday, February 5th at 2:00 p.m., the Bag Committee of 350.org will have a slide presentation and discussion about the NY State ban on single use plastic bags to be effective in 2020. This talk will explore the environmental impact of plastic pollution and the best strategies for bringing home your goods without a plastic bag.

​The Road to Retirement Series features programs related to discovering the path others have taken to retirement, serves to further educate and engage communities and teaches about the opportunities, services and resources that can help people retire successfully and happily.

This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served, and a free reusable bag given to all attendees. For information, please call (518) 891-7117.