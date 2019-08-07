Road to Retirement Series: An 1890’s Vacation

Presented by author Neil Surprenant

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

As part of the Saranac Village at Will Rogers’ Road to Retirement Series, on Wednesday, August 7th at 2:00 p.m., Author Neil Surprenant will speak about and show historic slides of the Adirondacks in the late 1800’s. Come see what an Adirondack vacation consisted of back in the day, including what people did, where they stayed and what they saw. Discussion and questions will follow the presentation. This program is free and open to the public. Copies of his books will be available for sale and signing. Refreshments will be served.  For information, please call (518) 891-7117.

