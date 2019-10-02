Road to Retirement Series: Debunking the Myths of Hospice
Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
As part of the Saranac Village at Will Rogers’ Road to Retirement Series, Sandra Tarkleson, Business Development Director of High Peaks Hospice, will talk about their mission, explain what they do and teach the true facts about this important supportive organization. This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For information, please call (518) 891-7117.