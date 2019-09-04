Road to Retirement Series: Mobility & Exercise in Older Adults

As part of the Saranac Village at Will Rogers’ Road to Retirement Series, on Wednesday, September 4th at 2:00 p.m., Dr. Kristina Clark from Mercy Living Center will present a hands-on workshop teaching the importance of exercise and physical activity as we age. All levels of mobility are encouraged to attend. Kristina will demonstrate particular activities and teach participants so that they can learn and and then practice at home. This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For information, please call (518) 891-7117.