Road to Retirement Series: My Life in Poetry

As part of the Saranac Village at Will Rogers’ Road to Retirement Series, on Wednesday, November 6th at 2:00 p.m., author, poet, storyteller and Navy Veteran Judith Coopy will tell stories and read poems based on her life, including those from a recently completed book of military poetry. This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For information, please call (518) 891-7117.