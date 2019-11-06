Road to Retirement Series: My Life in Poetry

Google Calendar - Road to Retirement Series: My Life in Poetry - 2019-11-06 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Road to Retirement Series: My Life in Poetry - 2019-11-06 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Road to Retirement Series: My Life in Poetry - 2019-11-06 14:00:00 iCalendar - Road to Retirement Series: My Life in Poetry - 2019-11-06 14:00:00

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

As part of the Saranac Village at Will Rogers’ Road to Retirement Series, on Wednesday, November 6th at 2:00 p.m., author, poet, storyteller and Navy Veteran Judith Coopy will tell stories and read poems based on her life, including those from a recently completed book of military poetry. This program is free and open to the public.  Refreshments will be served.  For information, please call (518) 891-7117.

Info

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events
518-891-7117
Google Calendar - Road to Retirement Series: My Life in Poetry - 2019-11-06 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Road to Retirement Series: My Life in Poetry - 2019-11-06 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Road to Retirement Series: My Life in Poetry - 2019-11-06 14:00:00 iCalendar - Road to Retirement Series: My Life in Poetry - 2019-11-06 14:00:00