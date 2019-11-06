Road to Retirement Series: My Life in Poetry
Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
As part of the Saranac Village at Will Rogers’ Road to Retirement Series, on Wednesday, November 6th at 2:00 p.m., author, poet, storyteller and Navy Veteran Judith Coopy will tell stories and read poems based on her life, including those from a recently completed book of military poetry. This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For information, please call (518) 891-7117.