Road to Retirement: The World of John Burroughs

Naturalist, author and Adirondack Guide Ed Kanze will speak about the Catskill-born naturalist and author John Burroughs (1837—1921). With historical photos and images Ed shot of places important in the life of this author. Books will be available for purchase and signing.​

The Road to Retirement Series features programs related to discovering the path others have taken to retirement, serves to further educate and engage communities and teaches about the opportunities, services and resources that can help people retire successfully and happily. This program is free and open to the public. For information, please call (518) 891-7117.