A public Roast Pork Loin Dinner, sponsored jointly by the members of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F. & A.M., and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star, will be served in the downstairs dining hall of the Ticonderoga Masonic Temple (across from the Stone House). Take-outs will be also available. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and under, and will be available at the door. Parking for this event will be available along Montcalm Street, also at the Hancock House parking lot.