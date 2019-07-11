NASA AS11-40-5875 (20 July 1969) -- Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot of the first lunar landing mission, poses for a photograph beside the deployed United States flag during an Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA) on the lunar surface. The Lunar Module (LM) is on the left, and the footprints of the astronauts are clearly visible in the soil of the moon. Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, commander, took this picture with a 70mm Hasselblad lunar surface camera.

Join us at Libby's at 5 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019, for a dinner and a talk "Rockets: How They Work and Why They Are So Wonderful." Mark Wright will present an overview of the world of rockets through words and pictures - their purpose, how they work, early rocket pioneers, the types of rockets used today, and the dangers associated in launching them.

The presentation will also look at the Apollo program with a specific focus on the Apollo 11 Moon landing in honor of the historic flight’s 50th anniversary. See actual footage of the final gripping moments of mankind’s first manned landing on the Moon, hear Neil Armstrong’s historic preamble before stepping on the lunar surface, and answer the age old question…did he say one small step for “a” man. The presentation will also share some interesting Apollo 11 fun facts.

The public is welcome. Participants order from the menu and pay for their own meal. So that we can tell Libby's how many people to prepare for, please send an email to adktorch@gmail.com by Wednesday, July 10, to confirm your "going" reservation. Walk-ins are welcome if we have room.

Born in Ticonderoga, Mark is a graduate of Ticonderoga High School, Adirondack Community College, and Syracuse University (Aerospace Engineering). His hobbies include history, amateur photography, model railroading, and collecting GI Joe actions figures.

Mark worked 16 years for the Department of Defense (as a US Air Force civilian) at the 30th Space Wing, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California evaluating launch safety issues with Air Force launch customers, NASA, the National Reconnaissance Office, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Office, and Strategic Air Command. He was involved in over 200 launch operations for ballistic missile weapon tests and space lift operations placing DoD, civil, and commercial satellites into orbit.

Mark has had the pleasure of experiencing a launch vehicle explode over his head and evacuating the area through smoke, fire, and impacting debris. He was the Chief of Flight Analysis and served as a member of the Range Commander’s Council Range Safety Group. He also supported as Co-Chair of the Common Standards Working Group, chartered to ensure common launch safety standards between the United States Air Force Space Command, NASA, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Mark supported launch operations at various locations such as Cape Canaveral, FL; Vandenberg AFB, CA; Black Rock Desert, Nevada; on a ship at the Equator; Mojave, CA; Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia; Space Port America, New Mexico; and Alaska. His career has included involvement on rocket programs such as Titan 2, Titan 34D, Titan 4, Atlas H, Atlas E, Atlas 2, Atlas 5, Scout, Amroc, Ground Launched Cruise Missile, Minuteman 3, Peacekeeper, Small Missile, Space Shuttle, Taurus, Pegasus, Minotaur, Delta 2, Delta 4, Rocket Lab, Virgin Galactic Space Ship 2, Sea Launch, Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy.

Mark is currently employed and for the last 18 years by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation as Manager of the Safety Inspection Division providing Government safety oversight and verification of launch operator compliance with federal safety requirements during FAA licensed and permitted launch and reentry operations. His office roles include mishap response and accident investigation, enforcement, standardization & evaluation, and safety inspector training.