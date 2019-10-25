The Rocky Horror Show
Strand Center Theatre 23 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Adirondack Regional Theatre
The Rocky Horror Show at the Strand Theatre 25 Brinkerhoff St in Plattsburgh. October 25 @ 7:30pm and October 26 @ 7:30pm and Midnight
Three shows Friday October 25 at 7:30pm and Saturday October 26 at 7:30pm and Midnight. Tickets available at the doors, online at strandcenter.org and at the Strand Center Box Office 23 Brinkerhoff St Plattsburgh or by phone 518-563-1604 extension 104