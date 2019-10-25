Adirondack Regional Theatre The Rocky Horror Show at the Strand Theatre 25 Brinkerhoff St in Plattsburgh. October 25 @ 7:30pm and October 26 @ 7:30pm and Midnight

Three shows Friday October 25 at 7:30pm and Saturday October 26 at 7:30pm and Midnight. Tickets available at the doors, online at strandcenter.org and at the Strand Center Box Office 23 Brinkerhoff St Plattsburgh or by phone 518-563-1604 extension 104