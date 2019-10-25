The Rocky Horror Show

Strand Center Theatre 23 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Three shows Friday October 25 at 7:30pm and Saturday October 26 at 7:30pm and Midnight. Tickets available at the doors, online at strandcenter.org and at the Strand Center Box Office 23 Brinkerhoff St Plattsburgh or by phone 518-563-1604 extension 104

Strand Center Theatre 23 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
