Roomful of Teeth and Dublin Guitar Quartet

This collaborative concert features the Middlebury debuts of the Grammy-winning vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth and the world-renowned Dublin Guitar Quartet. Together they perform the East Coast premiere of a new, intimate arrangement of Vermont native Nico Muhly’s How Little You Are. Originally commissioned in 2015 for three guitar quartets and massed choir, the work is based on texts written by pioneer women during the 19th century. In addition to this powerful 40-minute work, each ensemble also performs individual selections. A Nelson Fund event. Pre-concert lecture by composer Nico Muhly at 6:15 PM in MAC 125. Tickets: $6-$30.