Roots Night with David Bromberg Quintet

Mid's Park 2445 Main Street, Lake Placid, New York 12946

We are an all-volunteer, nonprofit community organization whose mission is to introduce residents and visitors to a diverse range of musical offerings and to provide regional artists with a platform  for exposure and experience. SAML is made possible by a generous grant from the New York State Council on the Arts Decentralization Program, with support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

Mid's Park - Park Series
Mid's Park 2445 Main Street, Lake Placid, New York 12946
Entertainment Events, Family Events, Live Music Events
