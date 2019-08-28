Royal International Award Winning Book Launch

Filament Publishing - London The cover of Thomas' international award winning cocktail book.

Join International Award Winning Royal Expert and media personality, Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills for an introduction to his latest award winning book about the favorite drinks and drinking habits of the British Royal Family. Learn about the Royal history of spirits, the Kings and Queens responsible for their rise and fall, and more importantly how to make the favorite tipples of Britain's most famous family. Complete with the opportunity to taste the drinks, listen to Thomas' story and purchase the title, this event will be a fun and educational adventure into a light-hearted and fun historic topic.