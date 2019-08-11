Rugs from Rags with Caroline Dvorak. #1355-0811.

Adirondack Folk School Rugs from Rags

Fabric remnants will be used to make a 24"x30" rug. Students will have a choice of making a "Sock Rug", using loopers from a sock factory, or making a "Rag Rug" using strips of fabric remnants or clothing. No weaving experience is necessary. The looms are dressed and ready to go, all you need to bring is your creative spirit and leave with a finished one-of-a-kind rag rug. Extra materials may be purchased for a small fee of $3.00 per inch if you wish to make a longer rug.

Tuition $80. Member Tuition $60. Materials fee $10.