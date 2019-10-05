Rummage Sale to Benefit Student Proctors Theater Trip

The Social Center has cleaned house! And barn. And workshop. And law library. And other house. Come see if we have what you've been looking for!

Check our facebook page for photos and updates to come. https://www.facebook.com/events/905577189825532/

All is by donation* and benefits the middle school trip to see the Broadway tour of "Dear Evan Hansen" at Proctors Theater that the Social Center plans in conjunction with Boquet Valley Central School.