Rummage Sale to Benefit Student Proctors Theater Trip

Hosted by the Elizabethtown Social Center

Elizabethtown Social Center 7626 US Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

The Social Center has cleaned house! And barn. And workshop. And law library. And other house. Come see if we have what you've been looking for!

Check our facebook page for photos and updates to come. https://www.facebook.com/events/905577189825532/

All is by donation* and benefits the middle school trip to see the Broadway tour of "Dear Evan Hansen" at Proctors Theater that the Social Center plans in conjunction with Boquet Valley Central School.

Community Events, Fundraiser Events
