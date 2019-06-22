Rustic End Tables with Jim Schreiner. #1384-0622. 2 days. June 22&23.
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Adirondack Folk School
Rustic End Tables
The Adirondack Style is unique. It combines traditional furniture making with the materials found in this region – birch bark, twigs, logs and more. Found in the earliest “Great Camps” of our region, the skilled craftsmen who made this unique furniture were inspired by the world around them. In this class you will be guided from start to finish: from the selection of the materials and their preparation, to the joinery required, as well as the aesthetics that will help you make a fine end table suitable for your “Great Camp” or home.
Member Tuition $170. Materials fee $50.