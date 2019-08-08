Rustic Headboard with Jim Schreiner. #1385-0808. 2 days.

Adirondack Folk School Rustic Headboard

If your bedroom is your oasis and you love the Adirondack rustic style, then this class is for you. Come craft your own rustic headboard in this two-day class that students of all levels can join. Design a headboard that fits your room and personal taste. With guidance, you will make a headboard that you can take home at the end of the weekend. Your family and friends will be amazed at your handiwork.

Tuition $210. Member Tuition $170. Materials fee $125.