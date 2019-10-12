S’Wonderful: A Celebration of Family, Music and Life

Tomi and Gail Gallagher will gather around the piano to sing songs from the Great American Songbook. For this performance, S’Wonderful, Tomi and Gail have chosen some of their favorites from Gershwin, Rodgers and Berlin. This program is open to the public and a $5 donation is requested. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 518-891-7117 or visit www.saranacvillage.com.