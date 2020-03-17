Sacred Songs of the Secret Church (SSSC). Duane Keith Gould will perform songs on the theme “Saints & Pilgrims” in the third concert of this monthly series at 6 pm on Tuesday, March 17, in the John Black Room at the Saranac Laboratory Museum, 89 Church Street, Saranac Lake. There is no charge for admission.

New for this month’s concert, a music-listening party starts at 5 pm.

The March concert, on St. Patrick’s Day, will feature original songs and music by the following: Van Morrison, Dan Fogelberg, Steve Earle, John Hiatt, The Waterboys (Mike Scott), Bruce Cockburn, the Saw Doctors, Daniel Amos, and Phil Madeira.

Donations will be received for World Central Kitchen (WCK) at the March 17th (St. Patrick’s Day) concert, but you may donate now to a 40-day fundraising campaign (which ends on April 16th) by visiting WCK’s Facebook page or visiting Sacred Songs of the Secret Church on Facebook. Founded by chef José Andrés and his wife Patricia, World Central Kitchen’s vision was to create “an organization that would create smart solutions to hunger and poverty.” In 2019 WCK responded to 13 disasters, both natural and man-made, and their initiatives include “culinary training programs and social enterprise ventures that empower communities and strengthen economies.”

The February concert raised $250 for Save The River, which was designated the Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper and is a member of the international Waterkeeper Alliance.