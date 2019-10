Craft and Vendor show with over 25 vendors. No admission fee. Lunch will be available to purchase. Meal deal, michigan, chips, salad and a drink for $5.00. Corn chowder and popcorn.

Grab bags for the children with candy and toys for $1.00

All proceeds from this benefit wil help support the Salvation Army soup kitchen. For more information please contact Sharon at 518-561-2951