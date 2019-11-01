Salvation Farms Aid
Concert to Benefit the Those in Need
ArtsRiot 400 Pine Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401
WIZN, Vermont Coffee Company® & Ben & Jerry's present Salvation Farms Aid with support from Rock Art Brewery, City Market, and The Alchemist.
Salvation Farms works with farmers, partners, and community members to move wholesome crops that have no market to those in need of nourishment. Salvation Farms is working toward a future where communities are increasingly fed by local farms.
Inspired by the model of Farm Aid, Salvation Farms Aid will feature some of your favorite Vermont musicians covering the music of past Farm Aid performers.
Featuring:
- Marie Claire performing Bonnie Raitt
- Bill Mullins Band performing The Kinks
- Seth Yacovone performing Neil Young
- John Fusco with the X-Road Riders performing John Mellencamp
- Blues for Breakfast, the band performing Bob Dylan
Doors open at 7:00 – Music starts at 8:00
Tickets and info at: https://artsriot.squarespace.com/events/salvationfarmsaid