WIZN, Vermont Coffee Company® & Ben & Jerry's present Salvation Farms Aid with support from Rock Art Brewery, City Market, and The Alchemist.

Salvation Farms works with farmers, partners, and community members to move wholesome crops that have no market to those in need of nourishment. Salvation Farms is working toward a future where communities are increasingly fed by local farms.

Inspired by the model of Farm Aid, Salvation Farms Aid will feature some of your favorite Vermont musicians covering the music of past Farm Aid performers.

Featuring:

Marie Claire performing Bonnie Raitt

Bill Mullins Band performing The Kinks

Seth Yacovone performing Neil Young

John Fusco with the X-Road Riders performing John Mellencamp

Blues for Breakfast, the band performing Bob Dylan

Doors open at 7:00 – Music starts at 8:00

Tickets and info at: https://artsriot.squarespace.com/events/salvationfarmsaid