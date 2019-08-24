Sam’s Box: Conserving the History of Addison County

A box of documents was donated to Bixby Library at some point during the mid-20th century. It includes deeds, diaries, ledgers, court documents, and more from the years 1792-1867. What is in this box and what is being done to conserve these valuable items? Find out in a talk given by Masha Harris, Director of the Bixby Library and Joy Minns, Trustee of the John Strong Mansion/Museum. This program is free and open to the public. Bring your own chair if possible! There will be no admission for tours of the Mansion from 10-5 on August 24.