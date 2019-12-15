Santas Ski Free & Toy/Coat Drive

Mark your calendars for another year of holiday spirit and fun at Whiteface Mountain because on Sunday, December 15, all Santas ski for FREE! Come dressed as Mr. or Mrs. Claus, bring a new/gently used winter coat or a new toy (valued over $10), participate in our group photo and ski or ride for FREE all day. You may pick up your lift ticket at the Whiteface Ticket window and be sure to meet at the base of the Face Lift at 10:00 am for this year's group photo!