Saranac Lake 4th of July Celebration!

The Kids Parade starts at 10am on Church Street and ends in Riverside Park. Jump in and walk or watch - either way it's a crowd pleaser!

Support the Adirondack Carousel's 4th of July Duck Race starting at 11am on the River Walk behind the Police Station. A reception will follow at the Carousel.

Enjoy live entertainment in Riverside Park from the Music on the Green series starting at 4pm and ending at 7pm. Liquids and Solids will be on site with delicious food along with a cotton candy and snow cone vendor. Grab your seat early and stick around after the show for the fireworks!

Topping off the day will be Saranac Lake's legendary 4th of July fireworks extravaganza. They'll begin around 9:15pm.