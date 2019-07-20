Saranac Lake Street Fest

Downtown Saranac Lake Saranac Lake, New York 12983

This one-day, outdoor event takes place on Saturday, July 20th and is free and open to the public.

It incorporates music, art, dancing, games, magic, street performances, local food, vendors, and more. Street Fest will expose attendees to all of the wonderful things that make this community so vibrant.

Everyone will undoubtedly leave knowing that Saranac Lake is a unique, creative Adirondack community with interesting, world-class offerings. You'll want to return again and again!

