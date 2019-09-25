Saratoga North Broadway Tour

to Google Calendar - Saratoga North Broadway Tour - 2019-09-25 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saratoga North Broadway Tour - 2019-09-25 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saratoga North Broadway Tour - 2019-09-25 13:00:00 iCalendar - Saratoga North Broadway Tour - 2019-09-25 13:00:00

SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay road, Queensbury, New York 12804

Pre-registration required @ 518-743-2238

Join R. Paul McCarty on a walk up Broadway surveying the architecture of part of Saratoga Springs’ upper village. Learn about the architectural styles of these homes ranging from the 1830s to the present time, and examine architectural features that may be useful in dating the structures. These “cottages” were owned as summer homes by the racing set and local figures from Albany and Troy.

Instructor: R. Paul McCarty, Old Fort House Museum

Price: $19

CRN: 10047

We will meet at the corner of Van Dam Street and North Broadway. This is a walking tour, so please wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

Info

SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay road, Queensbury, New York 12804 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
518-743-2238
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Saratoga North Broadway Tour - 2019-09-25 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saratoga North Broadway Tour - 2019-09-25 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saratoga North Broadway Tour - 2019-09-25 13:00:00 iCalendar - Saratoga North Broadway Tour - 2019-09-25 13:00:00