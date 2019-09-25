Saratoga North Broadway Tour

SUNY Adirondack SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019

Pre-registration required @ 518-743-2238

Join R. Paul McCarty on a walk up Broadway surveying the architecture of part of Saratoga Springs’ upper village. Learn about the architectural styles of these homes ranging from the 1830s to the present time, and examine architectural features that may be useful in dating the structures. These “cottages” were owned as summer homes by the racing set and local figures from Albany and Troy.

Instructor: R. Paul McCarty, Old Fort House Museum

Price: $19

CRN: 10047

We will meet at the corner of Van Dam Street and North Broadway. This is a walking tour, so please wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.