Saratoga Tote II with Beverly Cornelius. #1339-0727. 1 day.
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Adirondack Folk School
This is the second in a series of Reed and Leather baskets designed by Beverly. Students will weave a variation on a Shaker Solid Bottom base to make this large Tote basket. Students will learn to rivet leather to create the straps, use leather to weave the diamond pattern and leather for the rim to keep the basket flexible. A concho will be added for a closure. This basket is made to fit perfectly over the shoulder. Approximate finished size: 13" tall without strap by 13-20" wide.
Tuition $115. Member Tuition $95. Materials fee $95.