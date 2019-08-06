Satin & Steel Concert

Heritage Family Credit Union presents Satin & Steel as part of the 2019 Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion series.

Satin & Steel has become known as one of Rutland’s hottest horn bands, featuring a five-piece horn section and performing classic soul, M-town, and R&B music. Originally formed in 1971 by a group of high school friends, the Rutland City band has rocked Vermont for over 20 years.

This concert is free and open to the public (held rain or shine). Concessions will be available through Dugout Dogs. Castleton University will be collecting non-perishable food items to help support the Castleton food shelf.