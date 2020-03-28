Saturday Workshop Series 2: Yoga for Dancers with Julie Coluccio

Picture by Susan Blackburn Julie Coluccio

Don't miss this opportunity to take part of our second Saturday Workshop Series 2020! Yoga for dancers with Julie Coluccio. Open for dancers ages 12 and up. $55 for the series, $20 drop in. March 28, April 4and 18.

Julie has practiced and studied yoga for over nineteen years and has been teaching since 2009. She hosts international yoga retreats as well as 200 and 300-hour teacher trainings in both Saratoga Springs and the Lake Placid, NY area. In addition to yoga, Julie teaches meditation and breath work. With an emphasis on alignment, she encourages students to find their inner truth and light. She earned a BS in marketing and human resources from Syracuse University and is 500-hour E-RYT Yoga Alliance certified. Julie joined the School of the Arts in 2017.