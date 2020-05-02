Saturday Workshop Series 3: Music for Dancers with Carl Landa

National Museum of Dance 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866

Don't miss this opportunity to take part of our third Saturday Workshop Series 2020! Music for Dancers with Carl Landa. Open for dancers ages 10 and up. $55 for the series, $20 drop in. May 2, 9, and 16.

Carl Landa is the Music Director of the Dance Department at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY. He plays piano, synthesizer, percussion and hammered dulcimer and has composed scores for dance, video, film and television.

National Museum of Dance 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
