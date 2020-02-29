Saturday Workshop Series- Acting for Dancers

Lisa Miler, Studio di Luce Anny DeGange Holgate

Don't miss this opportunity to take part of the first of our Saturday Workshop Series 2020!

Explore Acting, Improvisation and Dance with Anny DeGange Holgate! Open for students ages 12 & up. $55.00 for the series. Drop in $20. Register today!

Anny DeGange Holgate is an Alumnus of the The Juilliard School, Former member of The Martha Graham Dance Company and performer with the companies of Kazuko Hirabayashi, Hannah Kahn, Raymond Johnson, and the American Dance Festival Repertory Company. Anny's Broadway musical credits include Evita, Rosa, Raggedy Ann, and Les Miserables. She has performed operatic roles in New York City Opera, The Cleveland Opera, and Opera for a New City. She is currently a professional actress with iTheatre Saratoga/The Creative Place International and Lake Theater.