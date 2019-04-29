SAVING SEEDS

Spring 2019 brochure Spring 2019 brochure

April 29

Monday | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus

Would you like to learn how to save your own seeds and even start a local seed bank? In this course, we’ll cover the history of seed saving and plant breeding, from Mendel’s peas, to farmers, to the rise of seed companies. Learn the pros and cons of hybrids versus open-pollinated varieties, as well as seed and plant patenting and genetically modified organisms.

Instructor: Christopher-Robin Healy, Cloud Cultivated Ecology/Clearlight Permaculture Design

Price: $19

CRN: 20042

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu