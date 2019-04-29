SAVING SEEDS
SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay road, Queensbury, New York 12084
Spring 2019 brochure
April 29
Monday | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus
Would you like to learn how to save your own seeds and even start a local seed bank? In this course, we’ll cover the history of seed saving and plant breeding, from Mendel’s peas, to farmers, to the rise of seed companies. Learn the pros and cons of hybrids versus open-pollinated varieties, as well as seed and plant patenting and genetically modified organisms.
Instructor: Christopher-Robin Healy, Cloud Cultivated Ecology/Clearlight Permaculture Design
Price: $19
CRN: 20042
Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu