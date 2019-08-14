Saw Playing Workshop

On Wednesday, August 14th at 3:00 p.m., at Saranac Village at Will Rogers, concert musician Gregor Kitzis will demonstrate and teach how to play a musical saw. Bring your own (one from your workshop will do) or you can play on a saw that will be provided. Saws that play best are 26” in length and make a sound when the handle is shaken. This program is free and open to the public. For information, please call (518) 891-7117.