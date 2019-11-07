× Expand Main Street in Saranac Lake in 1907.

What did the village of Saranac Lake look like in 1910? What was the first prize float in the Winter Carnival parade in 1915? Who was that little girl marching up Broadway with the soldiers in 1918? These questions and many more will be answered when Neil Surprenant presents Scenes from Saranac Lake History from 1870 to 1970 at the Library Lunch Series on Thursday, November 7 from 12 noon to 1 PM at the Saranac Lake Free Library.

Surprenant was the Director of the Library at Paul Smiths College until his retirement in 2015, and also taught American and Adirondack history at the college. He has broad experience lecturing on Adirondack history for a wide variety of groups including the National Wildlife Federation, Elderhostel, and the Adirondack Museum. He also has a long list of publications on notable people and places in the Adirondacks, including a biography of Paul Smith published in Adirondack Life, and an article on White Pine Camp, the summer home of President Calvin Coolidge.

This presentation on the history of Saranac Lake will consist of photographs from the collections of the Adirondack Room of the Saranac Lake Free Library. Some were used in the Images of America book “Saranac Lake” by Neil, as well as outtakes not used in the book and seen here or the first time.

All presentations of the Library Lunch Series are free and open to the public. Bring soup or a sandwich if you like, and desserts and beverages will be served, compliments of the excellent bakers on the Refreshment Committee