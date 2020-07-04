Schroon Lake 4th of July Celebration

The Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Schroon are proud to present the 66th Annual Fourth of July Celebration! The full day's events include family fun, food, live music, special sales on Main Street, vendors, and of course, our world-class parade, followed by the patriotic concert and fireworks over Schroon Lake.

Events include:

Patriotic Fun Run

Adirondack Basket Raffle

ADK Artists & Crafters Sale

Lions Club Food Tent

Bounce Houses, Face Painting, Air Brush Tattoos, and Obstacle Course for kids

Live Music at the Dock Street Stage, the Fountain Park, and around Town

For more information, please contact the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce at 518-532-7675.