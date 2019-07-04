Schroon Lake 4th of July Festivities
Schroon Lake Town Park Leland Ave and Dock Street, Schroon Lake, New York 12870
The Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Schroon are excited to present our 65th annual 4th of July Celebration! Events are happening through out the village all day long!
The celebration includes a full day of family fun, food, live music, special sales on Main Street, arts and crafts vendors, and of course, our parade followed by the patriotic concert and fireworks over Schroon Lake.