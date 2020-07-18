Schroon Lake Arts & Crafts Fair

Schroon Lake Town Park Leland Ave and Dock Street, Schroon Lake, New York 12870

The Schroon Lake Association presents the 51st Annual Schroon Lake Arts & Crafts Fair & Silent Auction. All profits go toward SLA's continuing efforts to protect and maintain the health and welfare of the lake.

Interested in exhibiting? Please visit https://schroonlakeassociation.com/arts_crafts/vendors/ or contact Kathy Granger at kbgranger@gmail.com or 518-585-6283.

Visit the Schroon Lake Association website for additional information at https://schroonlakeassociation.com/

Schroon Lake Town Park Leland Ave and Dock Street, Schroon Lake, New York 12870
Arts & Culture Events, Family Events, Fundraiser Events
518-585-6283
