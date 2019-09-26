Screening of "Suicide: The Ripple Effect"

× Expand image provided by suicidetherippleeffect.comhttp://suicidetherippleeffect.com/flyersposters Kevin Hines

"Suicide: The Ripple Effect" is a documentary film that chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who, at age 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery. The hope is that by increasing conversations, the stigma associated with suicide and mental health issues in general will decrease as well as the rate of death by suicide. The hope is to lessen the stigma associated with suicide and mental health issues in general by generating conversation and better understanding, thereby reducing the rate of death by suicide in all communities. .

Questions and discussion with staff from the Counseling Service of Addison County will follow the screening (1:37).

This event is free and open to the public.

Co-sponsored by the Counseling Service of Addison County (CSAC) and Vermont Care Partners, this screening is one of many coinciding throughout Vermont as part of September: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

If you need help call CSAC's 24/7 emergency service at 388-7641.