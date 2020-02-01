Screening of "The Sacrosanct Accompanist" and Q & A wih Terese Capucilli

Provided by Terese Capucilli Reed_6panelDigAPak4_RagFINAL.indd The Sacrosanct Accompanist

This beautiful documentary offers a pristine journey through sound and movement, giving overdue credence to the essential contribution that accompanists make to the dance world. This film is a kind of valentine to Lawrence “Reed” Hansen, who for generations has been one of the most inspiring musicians in the field.

Master of the art of improvisation for dance, Hansen makes this noblest of art forms an extraordinary pleasure to watch. At once, the documentary captures Reed’s delightful demeanor and evidences this stellar musician’s passion for and skill at accompanying dance classes.

How he does this is at the core of this film as he accompanies specific exercises drawn from Martha Graham’s technique. Each exercise is articulated by Hansen at the keyboard and demonstrated exquisitely by students of The Juilliard School and the Graham studio where musician-accompanists are a critical part of the classroom experience. This cross-pollination of disciplined caring and devotion illuminates the kinetic genius of Graham’s movement invention: each segment becomes a sculpted masterpiece for the eyes and ears, doubly rewarding for the viewer.

Throughout, Reed’s invaluable comments explain how he incorporates basic components of pulse, meter, style, register, tone, melodic and rhythmic phrasing, and dynamic range to achieve his extraordinary brand of improvised dance accompaniment. Stressing the importance of internalizing the tempo, Reed’s music lifts and supports, as he plays with rhythms — both subtle and seductive, syncopated and forceful, with shifting dynamics and qualities, accumulations, and suspenseful silences, all conceived to supply an aura of expansion and possibility.

Central to this film is Hansen’s quiet generosity and commitment to the dance field, day after day. Clearly, the word ‘accompanist’ does not describe the full extent of this musician’s role within the classroom. Reed Hansen’s influence is much greater. He is a movement facilitator seamlessly connecting the aural and physical experience — And it is Terese Capucilli’s extraordinary and dedicated direction as filmmaker/producer that reveals this.

— Janet Mansfield Soares, Dance Educator, Author, Louis Horst: A Musician in a Dancer’s World and Martha Hill and the Making of American Dance