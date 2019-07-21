Seasonal Attunement - Walking the Wheel with Margo Mullein. #1354-0721. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School Seasonal Attunement - Walking the Wheel

Experience the seasons from mother nature's perspective, as we follow her journey through spring, summer, fall and winter. This course is a blend of observations, teachings and hands on experiences which can guide us to live sustainably while incorporating a practice of attuning to the season. We'll begin on our River Trail to collect natural material which will then be used to create a Medicine Wheel, based on Native principals. Walking the wheel we'll stop at each segment for an in-depth look at what it has to offer us, discussing the 4 seasons, their corresponding compass direction, animal totems, elements, body organ relationship and the life cycle / energy of plants. Working with plants at their peak, we'll harvest plants from the wild and return to the course room for the hands-on portion of our day, where each of us will make and take our own seasonally attuned herbal preparation:

SPRING (4/28): Plant Infused Oils;

SUMMER (7/21): Balms for Bites, Stings, Rashes;

FALL: (10/27): Botanical Scrubs for Face and Body;

WINTER (12/8): Breathe Deep Salve.

A seasonally inspired lunch is included in each class!

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $45.

NOTE: The herbal preparation made during the first class (spring), will be the base ingredient throughout the other seasons. While each class stands on its own, the work is accumulative. A seasonally inspired lunch is included, so please let us know of any food allergies or dietary restrictions.