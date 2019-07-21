Seasonal Attunement - Walking the Wheel with Margo Mullein. #1354-0721. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

Experience the seasons from mother nature's perspective, as we follow her journey through spring, summer, fall and winter. This course is a blend of observations, teachings and hands on experiences which can guide us to live sustainably while incorporating a practice of attuning to the season. We'll begin on our River Trail to collect natural material which will then be used to create a Medicine Wheel, based on Native principals. Walking the wheel we'll stop at each segment for an in-depth look at what it has to offer us, discussing the 4 seasons, their corresponding compass direction, animal totems, elements, body organ relationship and the life cycle / energy of plants. Working with plants at their peak, we'll harvest plants from the wild and return to the course room for the hands-on portion of our day, where each of us will make and take our own seasonally attuned herbal preparation:

SPRING (4/28): Plant Infused Oils;

SUMMER (7/21): Balms for Bites, Stings, Rashes;

FALL: (10/27): Botanical Scrubs for Face and Body;

WINTER (12/8): Breathe Deep Salve.

A seasonally inspired lunch is included in each class!

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $45.

NOTE: The herbal preparation made during the first class (spring), will be the base ingredient throughout the other seasons. While each class stands on its own, the work is accumulative. A seasonally inspired lunch is included, so please let us know of any food allergies or dietary restrictions.

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
