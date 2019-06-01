Following on the success of the Adirondack Ballet Theater’s sold out performances of “The Nutcracker”, and it’s most recent performances of “Swan Lake”. The Dance Center of Queensbury, Official School of the Adirondack Ballet Theater, presents “Seasons of Change”. All proceeds benefit the Adirondack Ballet Theater, not for profit children’s dance company. From our precious preschoolers to our traditional Chorus Line finale, each moment of “Seasons of Change” promises an enjoyable experience for all ages. Let us dance in the springtime air, summer sun, falling leaves and cold winter nights. As the seasons of the year change, each dancer grows in technique and knowledge. Please join us in a celebration of their achievements. This showcase of talent includes an array of dance technique by students of all ages, premiering award winning competition dances performed this past season.