Second Artist Series Event: Christopher Gould and Elaine Dewar
Pianist and tenor Christopher Gould joins forces with violinist Elaine Dewar
St. Agnes Catholic Church 169 Hillcrest Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946
Pianist and tenor Christopher Gould joins forces with violinist Elaine Dewar to present a concert with classics from the Great American Songbook and standards from the worlds of Folk, Jazz, Pop, and beyond.
Dialogue between the artists and the audience interspersed throughout the hour will make for an interactive exchange - there will even be a sing-along or two. This performance is not to be missed! Join us here at St. Agnes Church in Lake Placid on September 29th at 4pm.