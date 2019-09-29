Second Artist Series Event: Christopher Gould and Elaine Dewar

Christopher Gould and Elaine Dewar

Pianist and tenor Christopher Gould joins forces with violinist Elaine Dewar to present a concert with classics from the Great American Songbook and standards from the worlds of Folk, Jazz, Pop, and beyond.

Dialogue between the artists and the audience interspersed throughout the hour will make for an interactive exchange - there will even be a sing-along or two. This performance is not to be missed! Join us here at St. Agnes Church in Lake Placid on September 29th at 4pm.