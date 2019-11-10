Second Sunday with Art Lab
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
The second Sunday of every month, The Hyde offers free admission. From 1 to 4 pm, our educators host Art Lab, a free gallery and art-making activity that fosters creativity, collaboration, and innovation among all ages. Families and individuals can drop in and participate in an educator-led exercise challenging the expectation of what art is and how it enhances our lives. Free.