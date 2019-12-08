The Hyde Collection Second Sunday with Art Lab

Noon to 5 pm Sunday, December 8

The Second Sunday of every month, The Hyde offers free admission. From 1 to 4 pm, our educators host Art Lab, a free gallery and art-making activity that fosters creativity, collaboration, and innovation among all ages. Families and individuals can drop in and participate in an educator-led exercise challenging the expectation of what art is and how it enhances our lives. Free.