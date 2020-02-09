Second Sunday with Art Lab

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

On the Second Sunday of every month, The Hyde offers free admission. From 1 to 3 pm, our educators host a free gallery and art-making activity that fosters creativity and collaboration among all ages; even adults without children will have a blast. Families and individuals can drop in to participate in an educator-led exercise challenging the expectation of what art is and how it enhances our lives.

Free.

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, Family Events
