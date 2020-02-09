Second Sunday with Art Lab

The Hyde Collection Art Lab 1-3 pm Sunday, February 9

On the Second Sunday of every month, The Hyde offers free admission. From 1 to 3 pm, our educators host a free gallery and art-making activity that fosters creativity and collaboration among all ages; even adults without children will have a blast. Families and individuals can drop in to participate in an educator-led exercise challenging the expectation of what art is and how it enhances our lives.

Free.