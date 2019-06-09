Second Sunday Storytime and Crafts for Kids

Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish

On the second Sunday of every month, at 4:00 PM, we host a themed story & craft hour. All children (especially children at heart) are welcome! Our storyteller reads to the curious listeners and then guides them through a themed, fun craft activity. We provide all the materials needed, for crafts time, at no cost. Join us in our children's section!

Our theme for June is birthdays!

We will read 10 Rules of The Birthday Wish and If You Had Your Birthday Party On The Moon. For our craft, we will make puffy paint cupcakes! All materials will be provided free of charge.

Please Join us for our Storytime!