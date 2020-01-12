Second Sunday Storytime and Crafts for Kids!

"Goodnight, Little Blue Truck"

On the second Sunday of every month, at 4:00 PM, we host a themed story & craft hour. All children (especially children at heart) are welcome! Our storyteller reads to the curious listeners and then guides them through a themed, fun craft activity. We provide all the materials needed, for crafts time, at no cost. Join us in our children's section!

Our theme for January is Bedtime Stories!

We will read Goodnight, Little Blue Truck and Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site

For our craft we will color and have free Goodnight, Little Blue Truck activity sheets!

Please Join us for our Storytime!