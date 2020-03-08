Second Sunday Storytime and Crafts for Kids

On the second Sunday of every month, at 4:00 PM, we host a themed story & craft hour. All children (especially children at heart) are welcome! Our storyteller reads to the curious listeners and then guides them through a themed, fun craft activity. We provide all the materials needed, for crafts time, at no cost. Join us in our children's section!

Our theme for March is Dogs! We will read "Dog Breath - The Horrible Trouble with Hally Tosis" and "Bad Dog." For our craft we will have a Dog Breath Craftivity! Please Join us for our Storytime!