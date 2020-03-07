Seed Exchange

Have too many carrot seeds but not enough beans or peas? Want to add some Columbine to your flower garden or share your extra Coneflower seeds? Whether you have seeds or not, join interested gardeners to share gardening tips and ideas. If possible, include some information on your seeds: height, special needs and other noteworthy facts. Hosted by Lorraine Miga, Master Gardener Volunteer with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex Co.